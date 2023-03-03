Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell below the psychologically significant 4% level.

"A lot of people are taking some solace in the fact that maybe we don't have as aggressive rate hikes," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America.

"You have to be careful with that narrative. The market seems to take a different interpretation of what's being said, but, in my opinion, [Fed Chairman] Powell has never wavered...he's going to do what he's got to do. It's just a question of the pace," Mr. Kinahan said.

Bitcoin fell as the fallout from cryptocurrency-related bank Silvergate Capital continued to reverberate through the niche.

Some of the backers of "stablecoin" tether turned to intermediaries who may have falsified transaction information when funding became hard to come by last year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Coinbase Global agreed to buy One River Asset Management's crypto investments business, seeking to capitalize on institutional investors' interest in cryptocurrencies.

