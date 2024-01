Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

Rising yields are a positive for banks as long as the moves are not extreme, strategists say.

Rocket Cos., the parent of mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, has hired Jonathan Mildenhall to be its first chief marketing officer.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-24 1728ET