Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concerns about the sustainability of stocks and bond-market gains.

Berkshire Hathaway shares slipped after Warren Buffett's investment vehicle posted brisk quarterly operating profit growth but indicated it was holding cash rather than seeking investment opportunities.

The fact that Mr. Buffett does not see opportunities underscores concerns about rising valuations on the S&P 500, said one strategist.

"When you get close to 21 times earnings in the overall market, that is a little elevated, a little rich," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

Excluding the Magnificent Seven mega-cap stocks, valuations may not be as elevated, however, Joyce added.

