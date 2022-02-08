Financials Rally, Sector Moves Further Into Positive Territory For '22 -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied, moving solidly into positive territory for the year to date, as investors bet the sector would benefit from rising interest rates.

The SPDR Select Financial Sector exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial sector of the S&P 500, is now up by more than 3% for the year to date, and within 3% of record highs.

A spike in Treasury yields in January rattled global markets, causing reverberations in the financial sector.

But the more recent plateau in Treasury yields is widely viewed as a positive for a sector whose profitability is tied to rates on loans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at the highest level since 2019 Tuesday.

