Financials Rally as Fed, Inflation Fears Ease -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied as traders anticipated an easing of financial conditions amid signs that inflation had peaked.

The Federal Reserve's battle against inflation has left the global financial system vulnerable to shocks as rapidly rising interest rates leave borrowers and speculators vulnerable.

"The October CPI report makes it easier for the Fed to contemplate a smaller rate increase at its December decision," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, in e-mailed commentary.

The two-year Treasury yield saw its biggest decline since 2008 in the wake of the data. A drop in Treasury yields could cool enthusiasm for bank stocks because it affects the outlook for profit margins on loans, said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade.

