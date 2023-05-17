Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied after one regional bank said its deposits had increased in recent weeks, alleviating fears about bank runs.

Western Alliance shares rose after the bank said its deposits had grown in the current quarter. Shares of Beverly Hills lender PacWest Bancorp also rose.

Michael Roffler, former chief executive officer of First Republic Bank, told House lawmakers that his company was the victim of industry-wide panic about the health of midsize banks, triggered by the rapid March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Swiss bank UBS set aside $4 billion to cover potential legal and regulatory costs from its acquisition of Credit Suisse, and that it is expecting to record other asset write-downs.

