Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Rise After Strong European Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup

04/28/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose, but pared gains after the Federal Reserve committed to low rates for an extended period of time.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve sounded relatively optimistic notes on the prospects for the U.S. economy.

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too early to consider "tapering" bond-buying activity, which is likely to be the first step in removing monetary stimulus, he also stated that the vaccine rollout should lead to a return to economic normality.

"The first question asked to Powell was if it was time to start talking about tapering," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group. "Powell reaffirmed that it is not time yet to have a conversation about tapering, sending Treasury yields sharply lower."

Shares of Deutsche Bank rallied after the troubled German lender posted its first quarterly profit in recent years, helped by strength in both commercial banking and investment banking units.

Spanish lender Santander saw shares rally after Shares of U.K. lender Lloyd's Banking Group said first-quarter pretax profit rose sharply and beat expectations, helped by an impairment credit, and upped its full-year outlook.

Fidelity Investments is expanding a business in lending securities, a once-avoided business that helps money managers profit on those eager to bet against stocks, as reported earlier.

The European Union fined Credit Suisse Group, Bank of America and Crédit Agricole a combined $34 million for illegally colluding on trades in government bond markets at the expense of their clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-21 1740ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pCREDIT SUISSE  : Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell
RE
05:50pIn first speech to Congress, Biden to push $4 trillion spending plans
RE
05:49pPESA PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT & SERVICES ASSOCIATION  : Reps. Pfluger, Cuellar Introduce Natural Gas Export Expansion Act
PU
05:48pEXCLUSIVE : Government, industry push bitcoin regulation to fight ransomware scourge
RE
05:46pUtilities Down As Traders Hedge On Treasury Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:43pTech Slips After Mixed Earnings, But Apple, Facebook Rally In Late Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:41pFinancials Rise After Strong European Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:40pConsumer Cos Down Amid Inflation Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:36pUK's BT Group in talks to divest stake in television unit -The Telegraph
RE
05:31pDollar weakens after Fed dampens taper hopes, cautious U.S. outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4The Fed’s balancing act
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ