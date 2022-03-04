Financials Slide Amid Flight from Risk -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to sow turmoil in global markets.

Reports of fire at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe spurred a flight from risk.

The dollar spiked and bond yields tumbled, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note seeing its biggest weekly retreat since March 2020. "In reaction to the Ukraine crisis the bond market has lowered expected (Federal Reserve) hikes this year," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

"However, the combined energy and uncertainty shock coming out of Europe has an ambiguous impact on the Fed's exit path."

Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing, one of the main clearinghouses that settle securities trades, told clients on Thursday that both U.S. and non-U.S. custodians, mutual-fund companies and liquidity providers, have imposed restrictions "above and beyond" sanctioned Russian securities.

