Financials Slide Amid Flight from Risk -- Financials Roundup

03/04/2022 | 05:53pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to sow turmoil in global markets.

Reports of fire at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe spurred a flight from risk.

The dollar spiked and bond yields tumbled, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note seeing its biggest weekly retreat since March 2020. "In reaction to the Ukraine crisis the bond market has lowered expected (Federal Reserve) hikes this year," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

"However, the combined energy and uncertainty shock coming out of Europe has an ambiguous impact on the Fed's exit path."

Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing, one of the main clearinghouses that settle securities trades, told clients on Thursday that both U.S. and non-U.S. custodians, mutual-fund companies and liquidity providers, have imposed restrictions "above and beyond" sanctioned Russian securities. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1752ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -3.62% 40.95 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.93% 1.32255 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7849 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.26% 1.0926 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.55% 0.013096 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.6858 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
HOT NEWS