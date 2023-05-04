Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply amid fears that a wave of bank failures was set to continue in the wake of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Analysts said mid-sized West Coast lenders were in good fundamental shape, but shareholders continued to dump shares of the regional banks as if they were at risk of suffering the same fate as Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank. PacWest Bancorp dropped by more than 40% after reports that it was seeking to sell itself or raise capital. PacWest said in a statement after midnight Eastern Time Thursday that its core customer deposits were up since the end of the first quarter, and that it hadn't experienced any unusual deposit flows since the collapse of First Republic, seeking to save off bank-run speculation.

Similarly, Western Alliance Bancorp slid after it disputed a Financial Times report that it's considering a potential sale of all or parts of its business is "categorically false." The Biden administration is reportedly monitoring short-selling activity in bank stocks. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler issued a statement, warning the agency would come down particularly hard on any form of misconduct during a period of shaky confidence and volatile markets.

In the absence of deposit issues, the selloff appears to be a "temper tantrum" after the Fed's rate hike, with traders wielding bank stocks like weapons to pressure the Fed into a response, said Christopher Marinac, an analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Nearly half of people are worried about their money's safety in banks, Gallup pollsters said, as regional bank failures brought confidence in financial institutions to its lowest since the global financial crisis.

Toronto-Dominion Bank and Tennessee-based First Horizon have called off their $13.4 billion merger.

Carlyle Group reported an unexpected decline in revenue for the first quarter amid lower fee-related performance revenue.

05-04-23 1749ET