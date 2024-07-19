Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped despite strong earnings one major credit-card provider.

The sector held onto gains for the week. American Express said it topped $2 billion in quarterly revenue from card fees for the first time in the second quarter, as it booked its 24th quarter in a row of of double-digit growth from such fees.

One strategist said the ascendance of Donald Trump in the polls for the presidential election has given financial sector a boost recently.

Trump is "associated with soft regulation," which is a critical factor for the highly regulated banking sector, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"It happens: [strategists] do have buckets associated with the Democrats, and buckets associated with Republicans, and we do watch inflow. They shift, and they will continue to shift as we go until election day," Krosby said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-24 1725ET