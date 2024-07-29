Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down amid nerves ahead of a series of global central bank meetings.

The Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve will all produce key policy statements this week.

Enstar Group has agreed to be acquired by private-credit firm Sixth Street in a deal that values the insurer at about $5.1 billion.

The U.K. government dropped plans set out by the previous administration for a retail sale of its remaining stake in NatWest Group, the bank it rescued at the height of the 2008-09 financial crisis.

