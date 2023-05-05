Shares of banks and other financial institutions surged as investor panic over the stability of regional banks subsided.

Los Angeles lender PacWest, a bank that has been in focus because it shared similar clientele to larger rival Silicon Valley Bank, jumped by more than 80% after it dropped 51% a day earlier. Phoenix lender Western Alliance, another bank that speculators had linked to the wave of failures, also rallied.

Memphis-based First Horizon climbed, a session after Toronto-Dominion Bank scrapped an attempt to buy out its smaller rival, dragging First Horizon to its lowest level since 2020.

"It looked like a major short-selling raid creating havoc in the sector ... we saw this in 2008, we saw it with Deutsche Bank a month or so ago," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "The short-selling created havoc, created uncertainty, and nonetheless the analysts were suggesting that the fundamentals just did not match the fear that was enveloping the regional banks."

Reports of "tremendous insider buying" also buoyed bank shares, Krosby said.

State and federal authorities are looking into the possibility of market manipulation behind recent volatility in bank stocks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1740ET