Financials Surge on Fed Plan Reports -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions surged after reports that the Federal Reserve could become less aggressive with rate increases.

The report triggered a precipitous drop in the two-year Treasury yield. Lower yields could ease financial conditions.

Credit-card provider American Express fell after it posted third-quarter earnings and revenue growth that lagged some investors' expectations. Still, AmEx's report indicated that "people are still spending," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, belying warnings that recessionary conditions would soon weigh on the lender.

