Financials Surge on Hopes for Pause in Bear-Market Selloff -- Financials Roundup

06/24/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions surged amid hopes that bear-market conditions were easing.

One strategist said the sustainability of the stock-market rally in the U.S. late this week would hinge, in part, on inflation data due next week.

"Having a bear market rally is seductive because you want to believe that the bottom is in," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "But, as we know, historically, there's probably still more work to be done to the downside."

Banks also received a boost from positive results in the latest stress tests from the Fed. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1711ET

