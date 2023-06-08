Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down as a surge in regional-banking shares slowed.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp ticked up, and have now risen by more than 50% in the month since fears about the Beverly Hills lender's survival peaked.

Insurance giant American International Group is the latest property-and-casualty insurer to pull back on coverage for homes viewed as high risk.

AIG is planning curbs on home-insurance sales to affluent customers in some 200 ZIP Codes across the U.S. at high risk of floods or wildfires in New York, Florida, Colorado and elsewhere, The Wall Street Journal reported.

