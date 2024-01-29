Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up.

Property developer China Evergrande Group has been ordered to liquidate by a Hong Kong court, bringing an end to the yearslong saga of a company whose default rippled through the world's second-largest economy.

Blackstone is hiring veteran banker and diplomat Thomas Nides, who is 62 years old, as vice chairman for strategy and client relations as the alternative-investment firm continues its expansion.

