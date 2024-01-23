Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up in volatile trading, amid doubts about the sustainability of recent equity and bond-market gains.

Invesco shares plunged after the money manager was dragged into the red by impairments on intangible assets related to the acquisition of mutual-fund management contracts. Invesco's operating revenue also slowed on a sequential basis due to lower average assets under management and a shift to lower yield products.

01-23-24 1733ET