Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as two of the largest took a hit from volatility in interest rates.

Elevated interest rates can slow loan demand, while the recent pullback in Treasury yields could crimp bank profit margins on consumer loans. Shares of JPMorgan Chase declined after the largest U.S. bank by assets posted a drop in second-quarter earnings, excluding a one-time gain. JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned that U.S. interest rates would remain elevated for longer than most economists anticipated.

Wells Fargo shares slide after it said its second-quarter net income declined, and warned that it anticipates net interest income -- the difference between what banks pay out on deposits and take in on loans -- would fall by 8% to 9%. Major banks also increased write-offs for bad debts, a sign that they anticipate a worsening in consumer balance sheets. On the other hand, both firms said dealmaking and trading activity cushioned the struggles in lending businesses.

Trading and investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, rose to all-time highs. Shares of trust bank and money manager Bank of New York Mellon rallied to record highs after it posted second-quarter profit growth ahead of the average analyst target and boosted its dividend.

Money managers and investment firms gained because of the robust stock and bond markets. Shares of Warren Buffett's giant investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway rose to all-time highs.

