Financials Up After Fed Commentary -- Financials Roundup

11/30/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was set to moderate the pace of rate hikes.

Treasury yields and the dollar gave back some recent gains in the wake of the comments at the Brookings Institution.

The dollar is roughly halfway between its highs and lows of the year against an index of rivals.

Junk bonds are outperforming other asset classes, in a sign financial markets are positioning for a peak in inflation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One brokerage said financial exchanges are still likely to outperform other financial companies given the likelihood of more market volatility.

"[We] favor transactional-skewed Exchanges amid market volatility/macro that will support trading volumes," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1701ET

