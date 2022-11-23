Advanced search
Financials Up After Fed Minutes -- Financials Roundup

11/23/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes quelled fears about the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.

Most Fed officials appear intent on voting for a 50-basis-point increase in December after a series of 75-basis-point that rattled global financial markets and looked set to slow economic activity.

Economists say the global economy could still avert recession based on current trends and interest-rate levels.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.23% 0.6731 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.36% 1.20531 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7484 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.83% 1.0396 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.-8.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.39% 0.62433 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
