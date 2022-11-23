Financials Up After Fed Minutes -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes quelled fears about the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.

Most Fed officials appear intent on voting for a 50-basis-point increase in December after a series of 75-basis-point that rattled global financial markets and looked set to slow economic activity.

Economists say the global economy could still avert recession based on current trends and interest-rate levels.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1721ET