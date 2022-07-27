Financials Up After Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose in the wake of the Federal Reserve's policy statement, in anticipation of higher interest rates on loans.

Two U.S. senators are preparing legislation that would give merchants power to process many Visa and Mastercard credit cards over different networks, taking aim at the fees the credit-card companies charge to merchants.

Trident Mortgage, a lender owned by Berkshire Hathaway agreed to pay $24.4 million to resolve allegations of lending discrimination against minority residents of neighborhoods in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Investment bank Evercore said demand for its restructuring services was rising but that a major wave of bankruptcies had not yet materialized.

