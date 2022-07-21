Financials Up After Mixed Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up amid mixed earnings reports.

Blackstone fell after the investment firm posted a second-quarter loss as the broader market tumbled and the value of its private-equity portfolio fell.

Shares of property and casualty insurer Travelers fell after it said higher costs to repair and replace automobiles and pay for medical care of injured people weighed on second-quarter earnings.

Discover Financial Services shares fell after the credit-card provider said it's suspending share buybacks during an internal investigation into its student-loan servicing practices.

