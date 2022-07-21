Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up After Mixed Earnings -- Financials Roundup

07/21/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up amid mixed earnings reports.

Blackstone fell after the investment firm posted a second-quarter loss as the broader market tumbled and the value of its private-equity portfolio fell.

Shares of property and casualty insurer Travelers fell after it said higher costs to repair and replace automobiles and pay for medical care of injured people weighed on second-quarter earnings.

Discover Financial Services shares fell after the credit-card provider said it's suspending share buybacks during an internal investigation into its student-loan servicing practices. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1724ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -3.18% 97.88 Delayed Quote.-23.51%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES -8.93% 100 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pIce cream, fountains and pools keep Americans cool in heatwave
RE
05:55pUkraine talking to major institutions about ways to reduce debt payments
RE
05:55pStocks rise after Tesla posts strong earnings
RE
05:51pSempra, Mexico's Electricity Commission look to develop LNG terminal in Oaxaca
RE
05:44pTrucker blockade shuts major California seaport for second day
RE
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% to 98.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEuro Gains 0.45% to $1.0230 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2004 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDollar Lost 0.66% to 137.35 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUtilities Down on Rotation Into Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
2ASML : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3Evolution: Interim report January-June 2022
4Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete
5Amazon to buy One Medical in $3.5 billion deal

HOT NEWS