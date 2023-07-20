Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after mixed earnings.

Shares of Blackstone were more or less flat after the investment firm became the first alternative-investment firm with assets under management exceeding $1 trillion. The firm's second-quarter profit lagged some investors' expectations.

Banks received a lift from a rally in Treasury yields, which hit a one-week high following robust jobless data.

Goldman Sachs Group rose, as investors shrugged off the investment bank's lackluster second-quarter earnings report and focused on Chief Executive David Solomon's positive outlook for dealmaking.

An investment consortium led by Matthew Roszak of Tally Capital is close to buying cryptocurrency-focused media company CoinDesk in a $125 million deal. Allstate shares rose after the property-and-casualty insurer posted quarterly earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

Trian Fund Management co-founder Ed Garden has established a family office following his departure from the activist-investment firm last month.

