Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as earnings continued to exceed investors' expectations.

American Express saw an all-time high in spending through its card products during the latest quarter as consumers continued to pay up for travel and entertainment experiences.

The market for secondhand stakes in private-capital funds remained sluggish in this year's first half as an anticipated wave of deals failed to materialize, according to survey data from investment bank Jefferies Financial Group.

