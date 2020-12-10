Financials Up After Strong IPO Run -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose amid one of the strongest runs for initial-public offerings in financial markets in recent history.

Shares of investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley rose after strong investor demand for DoorDash and Airbnb IPOs this week.

Insurance firm Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance bought $100 million of bitcoin for its general investment account, the latest sign of mainstream acceptance for the upstart digital currency, whose price has more than doubled for the year to date to more than $18,000, testing all-time highs.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-20 1738ET