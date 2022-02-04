Log in
Financials Up After Strong Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied after a strong jobs report drove up Treasury yields.

The steady gain in hiring in January likely kept the Federal Reserve on track to lift interest rates next month and could prompt increases at meetings in May and June.

Those prospects boosted the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, and, especially, the yield on the two-year Treasury. That yield saw its largest gone-day gain since March 2020, during the wild volatility associated with the first wave of the pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1757ET

HOT NEWS