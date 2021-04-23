Financials Up After Strong New Home-Sales Data -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied after strong home-sales data spurred gains in Treasury yields.

Fears about the implications of proposed capital-gains tax increases also subsided. "Historically, increases in capital gains taxes have not harmed stock market performance," said strategists at UBS Global Wealth Management, who noted that the last capital-gains increase, in 2013, coincided with a strong year for stock-market performance.

Shares of credit-card lender American Express ticked down as investors bet a surge in spending growth in the travel and entertainment categories could not be maintained. Spending in the category rose 40% in March from February and bookings through American Express Travel jumped by 50% in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter, according to Amex executives.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-21 1725ET