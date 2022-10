Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after strong earnings from European banks.

UBS shares rose after the Swiss bank posted an increase in net interest income.

Anglo-Chinese banking giant HSBC fell after it boosted loan-loss provisions, suggesting it was bracing for a more pronounced wave of defaults.

10-25-22 1708ET