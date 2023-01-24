Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Up After Travelers Earnings -- Financials Roundup

01/24/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after strong earnings from one insurer.

Shares of property-and-casualty insurer Travelers rose after it posted an increase in fourth-quarter revenue, boosted by higher premium payments. One strategist said renewed stability in equity markets recently could be short-lived.

"Most long-short strategies entered the year too short, and this was largely a short squeeze, and also probably some betting the Fed will be done soon," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

An apparent glitch at the New York Stock Exchange's opening auction briefly caused wild price swings and a temporary trading freeze in stocks of major companies such as Exxon Mobil, McDonalds and Walmart. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.21% 0.70422 Delayed Quote.2.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.2333 Delayed Quote.2.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.74771 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.08831 Delayed Quote.1.52%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.93% 113.81 Delayed Quote.2.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012258 Delayed Quote.2.15%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.10% 269.56 Delayed Quote.1.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.6495 Delayed Quote.2.20%
WALMART INC. 0.27% 143.02 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pTesla to invest over $3.6 billion to build two new factories in Nevada
RE
05:56pVenezuela's National Assembly approves first reading of bill to regulate NGOs
RE
05:56pNews Corp in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc -sources
RE
05:56pNews corp in talks to sell move inc to costar group -s…
RE
05:53pMicrosoft - pc market was in line with expectations; execution c…
RE
05:48pMicrosoft ceo says bing search engine continues to gain share in…
RE
05:48pMicrosoft ceo says some 80% of linkedin sign-ups came from outsi…
RE
05:48pADRs End Lower; AstraZeneca, Can-Fite BioPharma Trade Actively
DJ
05:45pZelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on modern tanks deliveries
RE
05:45pTesla to invest over $3.6 bln in Nevada to build two new factories
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlat..
2After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Blackstone, EasyJet, Target, VF Corp...
4Microsoft misses quarterly revenue estimates
5Transcript : Danaher Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2023

HOT NEWS