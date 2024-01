Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up ahead of earnings and inflation data.

Shares of the largest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase, are flat for the year to date ahead of Friday's earnings report.

In a good sign for lenders, mortgage applications jumped as the Mortgage Bankers Association's market index rose 9.9% to 190.6 for the week ending Jan. 5.

01-10-24 1744ET