Financials Up Ahead of Fed Decision -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

U.S. banks should be in a position to increase profit margins on loans as the Fed pushes up borrowing rates.

German prosecutors searched Morgan Stanley's offices in Frankfurt on Tuesday in connection with a yearslong tax-fraud probe that has embroiled several financial companies across Europe.

"The Fed knows the first few rate hikes won't restrain growth that much but their messaging on tightening going forward and the size of the balance sheet runoff start could rattle markets," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

April was the "worst month since Covid for the S&P 500, worst month since global-financial crisis for the Nasdaq," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

After a month that endures a "98th percentile" selloff of this kind, the ensuing month is only positive about 50% of the time, the strategists estimated.

