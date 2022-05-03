Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up Ahead of Fed Decision -- Financials Roundup

05/03/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

U.S. banks should be in a position to increase profit margins on loans as the Fed pushes up borrowing rates.

German prosecutors searched Morgan Stanley's offices in Frankfurt on Tuesday in connection with a yearslong tax-fraud probe that has embroiled several financial companies across Europe.

"The Fed knows the first few rate hikes won't restrain growth that much but their messaging on tightening going forward and the size of the balance sheet runoff start could rattle markets," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

April was the "worst month since Covid for the S&P 500, worst month since global-financial crisis for the Nasdaq," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

After a month that endures a "98th percentile" selloff of this kind, the ensuing month is only positive about 50% of the time, the strategists estimated.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1711ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pDogecoin Lost 1.97% to $0.128 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.89% to $2774.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.80% to $37633.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pRussia fires more rockets at steel plant, some evacuees reach safety
RE
05:25pMajority of Americans prefer political candidates who support abortion -Reuters/Ipsos
RE
05:21pHigher rates needed to slow housing market demand -Bank of Canada
RE
05:21pWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces New CFO
PU
05:21pRAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces payment of dividends relating to the 2021 financial year
PU
05:16pSupreme Court draft abortion opinion sparks protests on both sides of debate
RE
05:16pUtilities Up Slightly Ahead of Fed Statement -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS