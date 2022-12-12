Financials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose ahead of a key inflation report and a Federal Reserve statement midweek.

Treasury yields neared two-week highs ahead of the developments.

In an unusual deal, U.S. software giant Microsoft agreed to take a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange's corporate parent and help the exchange migrate its data to the cloud with an obligation for the LSE to spend $2.8 billion in the next decade on Microsoft products.

Community banks and credit unions might drop out of partnerships with instant-payment apps like Zelle, which was launched by large lenders such as JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, if mooted requirements to repay victims of fraud committed on the platforms are adopted.

Department of Justice prosecutors are divided over whether to charge Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, with violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, according to a Reuters report. Binance, which is seeking to stabilize cryptocurrency markets after the collapse of FTX, vociferously denied the allegations.

