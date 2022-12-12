Advanced search
Financials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup

12/12/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose ahead of a key inflation report and a Federal Reserve statement midweek.

Treasury yields neared two-week highs ahead of the developments.

In an unusual deal, U.S. software giant Microsoft agreed to take a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange's corporate parent and help the exchange migrate its data to the cloud with an obligation for the LSE to spend $2.8 billion in the next decade on Microsoft products.

Community banks and credit unions might drop out of partnerships with instant-payment apps like Zelle, which was launched by large lenders such as JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, if mooted requirements to repay victims of fraud committed on the platforms are adopted.

Department of Justice prosecutors are divided over whether to charge Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, with violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, according to a Reuters report. Binance, which is seeking to stabilize cryptocurrency markets after the collapse of FTX, vociferously denied the allegations. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.52% 0.67446 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.2264 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73283 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.05359 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.97% 7626 Delayed Quote.6.87%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.89% 252.51 Delayed Quote.-27.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.6378 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.85% 42.86 Delayed Quote.-11.42%
