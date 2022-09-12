Advanced search
Financials Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup

09/12/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose ahead of inflation data, as Treasury yields inched up.

The yield on the two-year Treasury closed at a 15-year high, reflecting expectations for more Federal Reserve rate hikes. Still, a weak reading of inflation could slow the 2022 rally in Treasury yields, which would ease pressure on the stock market, said one strategist.

"Recent outflows have been partially driven by concerns over rising interest rates," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at money manager Nuveen Investments, in a note to clients.

"Now that the sharpest rate moves are likely behind us, we see much less scope for further acute outflows."

Wells Fargo agreed to pay about $145 million to resolve U.S. Labor Department allegations that the bank's retirement plan overpaid for its own stock.

Money manager Fidelity Investments is weighing a plan to allow individual investors to trade bitcoin on its brokerage platform, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.66% 21681.1 End-of-day quote.-48.42%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.63% 21792.1 End-of-day quote.-54.35%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.44% 45.53 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
