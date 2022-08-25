Log in
Financials Up Ahead of Jackson Hole -- Financials Roundup

08/25/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as Treasury yields lingered near recent highs ahead of the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium.

President Biden's student-loan forgiveness may weigh on asset-backed securities markets, if the progam bears fruit, according to one brokerage.

"Implementation of the loan forgiveness program is uncertain, as there are legal questions surrounding the President's authority to cancel student debt via executive order," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Global bank Citigroup will wind down its Russian consumer bank after attempts to sell the unit were stymied by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on the nation's financial system.

Going against the grain of a slowdown in both cryptocurrency investing and special-purpose acquisition company financing, crypto ATM concern Bitcoin Depot reached a deal with a SPAC that values it at roughly $885 million and would take it public.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1715ET

HOT NEWS