Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up Alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose alongside the yield on the 10-year Treasury note after the Federal Reserve made a formal pledge to keep rates near zero until the U.S. reaches full employment.

The Fed's dovishness and its upward revision of gross-domestic product in the second quarter reflected a "nice combo" for stock bulls, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Bank gains were also spurred by a record high reading of home-builder confidence, suggesting that mortgage volumes will pick up even if profit margins on the loans remain slim.

Fed officials projected no plans to raise interest rates through 2023 and delivered more detail about why they think the economy will need support for so long amid an uneven recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Deutsche Bank plans to tell U.S. employees they don't have to return to the office until July 2021. The decision follows JPMorgan Chase's request for senior trading staff to return to the office in late September, an approach that smaller Wall Street banks seem to be rejecting.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pSony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99
RE
05:29pBrazil's central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.00%, as expected
RE
05:25pWHITING PETROLEUM : Announces 2020 Guidance and Organizational Changes to Better Position the Company for 2021
PU
05:24pFed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23
RE
05:22pRichard Branson-backed blank-check company VG Acquisition files for IPO
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pU.S. appeals court questions Asian-American bias claims against Harvard
RE
05:08pBOJ to hold fire, signal resolve to work closely with Suga's new cabinet
RE
05:07pU.S. health agency spokesman Caputo takes leave after Facebook rant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
3ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group