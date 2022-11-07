Advanced search
Financials Up Alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

11/07/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields ahead of midterm elections.

UniCredit shares fell after a report in the Financial Times that regulators in the European Central Bank had concerns over the Italian bank's shareholder-return policy and its failure to leave Russia.

Strategists say there's likely more stock-market and economic turmoil on the way after the mid-term elections. "A Republican sweep increases the odds that next year's debt ceiling talks could get ugly very quickly," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.86% 12.8 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.74% 61.4 Delayed Quote.-17.40%
HOT NEWS