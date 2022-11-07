Financials Up Alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields ahead of midterm elections.

UniCredit shares fell after a report in the Financial Times that regulators in the European Central Bank had concerns over the Italian bank's shareholder-return policy and its failure to leave Russia.

Strategists say there's likely more stock-market and economic turmoil on the way after the mid-term elections. "A Republican sweep increases the odds that next year's debt ceiling talks could get ugly very quickly," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

