News: Latest News
Financials Up Amid Deal Activity -- Financials Roundup

08/09/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid deal activity.

Citigroup will sell its Australian consumer operations to National Australia Bank, the first deal in Chief Executive Jane Fraser's attempt to remake the global bank's reach.

The reinsurance arm of Brookfield Asset Management agreed to buy American National Group for about $5 billion.

Brett Redfearn, a former federal regulator who joined Coinbase Global earlier this year, has left the cryptocurrency exchange after about four months on the job. Shares of the exchange rallied in tandem with bitcoin, which rose by about 10% to $45,000 over the weekend.

Brokerage Jefferies Financial will match Goldman Sachs at the top of Wall Street's pay scale for younger bankers in a bid to go head-to-head with better-known rivals, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

