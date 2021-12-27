Financials Up Amid Deal Activity -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid deal activity.

S&P Global and IHS Markit reached deals to sell off two subsidiaries, part of an effort to appease regulators ahead of a supersize merger that would unite two of the largest financial-data companies.

S&P Global agreed to sell its Cusip Global Services business, a sort of stock-and-bond registry, to FactSet Research Systems for $1.93 billion. Separately, IHS Markit agreed to sell its Base Chemicals unit, used by chemicals processors to track data on commodities, to News Corp., the publisher of this item, for $295 million.

Troubled property developer China Evergrande Group said construction work has resumed at more than 90% of its stalled residential projects, adding that it has picked up the pace of delivering apartments promised to home buyers across the country.

