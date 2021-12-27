Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up Amid Deal Activity -- Financials Roundup

12/27/2021 | 04:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid deal activity.

S&P Global and IHS Markit reached deals to sell off two subsidiaries, part of an effort to appease regulators ahead of a supersize merger that would unite two of the largest financial-data companies.

S&P Global agreed to sell its Cusip Global Services business, a sort of stock-and-bond registry, to FactSet Research Systems for $1.93 billion. Separately, IHS Markit agreed to sell its Base Chemicals unit, used by chemicals processors to track data on commodities, to News Corp., the publisher of this item, for $295 million.

Troubled property developer China Evergrande Group said construction work has resumed at more than 90% of its stalled residential projects, adding that it has picked up the pace of delivering apartments promised to home buyers across the country.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1628ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14p'We have more work to do,' Biden says as Omicron surge looms
RE
05:07pFauci suggests air travel vaccine mandate as Omicron grounds U.S. flights
RE
05:07pCDC cuts quarantine time for COVID-affected Americans to 5 days
RE
05:07pApple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases
RE
05:06pUtilities Tick Higher Amid Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:59pN.Korea's Kim convenes major party meeting with 2021 policy on agenda -KCNA
RE
04:47pLIVESTOCK-CME hog futures touch 4-week high; cattle futures ease
RE
04:44pCDC Updates And Shortens Recommended Isolation And Quarantine Period For General Population
RE
04:44pCdc- shortening recommended time for isolation for people with covid-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing mask when around others
RE
04:41pCdc - people who have got their booster shot do not need to quarantine following exposure to covid-19, but should wear a mask for 10 days after exposure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices rise on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
4World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
5AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings January 26, 2022

HOT NEWS