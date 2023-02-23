Financials Up Amid Fed Confusion -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's plans and their effects on market stability.

One strategist said such concerns had sown unusually widespread confusion about the outlook for the S&P 500, which is up about 5% for the year to date -- trading around 4015.

"There was an analyst report this week saying the market is going to 5000. I saw another report saying the market's going to 3000 -- these are both respected analysts," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, owner of brokerage firm tastytrade.

Confusion was also reflected in stock market swings Thursday, Mr. Kinahan said. "It's kind of a topsy-turvy day ... we're all over the place."

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global rose, building on a strong start to the year, after tech investor Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management reported adding to its stake in the company.

