Financials Up As 10-Year Yield Closes At Highest Since June -- Financials Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell after slowdown warnings from a range of companies.

Shares of subscription-based cloud software companies -- a niche that was highly lucrative during the height of the pandemic -- plunged.

Shares of Okta, MongoDB and Veeva Systems fell sharply, with a more than one-third loss for Okta. All three warned that sales deals were taking longer to close due to growing hesitancy among business customers rattled by economic slowdown concerns.

In one bright spot in the cloud niche, shares of Nutanix surged after it forecast fiscal 2023 revenue ahead of Wall Street targets.

Semiconductor maker Semtech slid to a two-year low after the company lowered its third-quarter earnings projection. Among other chipmakers, Nvidia fell by 8%.

The U.K.'s competition authority said Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard could harm their rivals and newcomers to the videogame industry, adding uncertainty to the $75 billion deal.

Erratic trading continued in some issues. Addentax shares fell by more than 90% a day after vaulting, appreciating many times over on its stock-market debut.

