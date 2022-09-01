Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up As 10-Year Yield Closes At Highest Since June -- Financials Roundup

09/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell after slowdown warnings from a range of companies.

Shares of subscription-based cloud software companies -- a niche that was highly lucrative during the height of the pandemic -- plunged.

Shares of Okta, MongoDB and Veeva Systems fell sharply, with a more than one-third loss for Okta. All three warned that sales deals were taking longer to close due to growing hesitancy among business customers rattled by economic slowdown concerns.

In one bright spot in the cloud niche, shares of Nutanix surged after it forecast fiscal 2023 revenue ahead of Wall Street targets.

Semiconductor maker Semtech slid to a two-year low after the company lowered its third-quarter earnings projection. Among other chipmakers, Nvidia fell by 8%.

The U.K.'s competition authority said Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard could harm their rivals and newcomers to the videogame industry, adding uncertainty to the $75 billion deal.

Erratic trading continued in some issues. Addentax shares fell by more than 90% a day after vaulting, appreciating many times over on its stock-market debut. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.08% 78.55 Delayed Quote.17.98%
MONGODB, INC. -25.32% 241.11 Delayed Quote.-39.01%
NUTANIX, INC. 29.13% 22.34 Delayed Quote.-45.70%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -7.67% 139.37 Delayed Quote.-48.68%
SEMTECH CORPORATION -27.15% 33.65 Delayed Quote.-48.06%
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. -14.00% 171.42 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pGrain ship from Ukraine grounded in Istanbul, halting traffic
RE
05:43pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias, Amid Recession Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Rise Ahead of Jobs Data -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% to 101.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.06% to $0.9948 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.1546 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.90% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pYellen to visit Detroit next week on tour to tout Biden economic agenda
RE
05:30pDogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.50% to $1580.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4OKTA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
5Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

HOT NEWS