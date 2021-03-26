Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up As Fed Lifts Some Dividend Restrictions -- Financials Roundup

03/26/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after the Federal Reserve indicated it would lift some restrictions on bank dividend payments.

The Fed's move gave bank stocks a lift "as accelerating capital return comes further into focus," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose again, closing the week above 1.65%. Yields on the Treasury note, a benchmark for a range of bank loans, remain shy of their recent highs above 1.73%, but they are substantially higher from levels below 1% earlier in 2021.

U.K. insurer Aviva agreed to sell its entire shareholding in Aviva Poland to German insurer Allianz for about $2.94 billion in cash. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1648ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.42% 213.25 Delayed Quote.5.80%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.62% 0.76408 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.33% 1.37939 Delayed Quote.0.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.795 Delayed Quote.1.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.17932 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.013765 Delayed Quote.0.63%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.19% 79.98 Delayed Quote.15.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.6999 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07pTSX rises 0.54% to 18,752.58
RE
05:07pDollar roughly flat but close to 4-month highs on economic optimism
RE
05:06pDollar roughly flat but close to four-month highs on economic optimism
RE
04:58pUtilities Up On Session, Week, As Volatility Spurs Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:56pCommunications Services Down As Viacom Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:51pTech Finishes Volatile Week Higher On Increased Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:49pFinancials Up As Fed Lifts Some Dividend Restrictions -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:46pConsumer Cos Up As Investors Anticipate March Rebound In Consumer Spending -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:44pUPDATE : Personal Touch Holding Corp. Notifying Current and Former Employees and Patients of a Cybersecurity Attack Possibly Affecting Personally Identifiable Information and Protected Health Information – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Data Breach Investigation
GL
04:43pHealth Care Up Amid Defensive Demand After Volatile Week -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALLIANZ SE : Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action
4BASF SE : EXCLUSIVE: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ