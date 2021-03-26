Financials Up As Fed Lifts Some Dividend Restrictions -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after the Federal Reserve indicated it would lift some restrictions on bank dividend payments.

The Fed's move gave bank stocks a lift "as accelerating capital return comes further into focus," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose again, closing the week above 1.65%. Yields on the Treasury note, a benchmark for a range of bank loans, remain shy of their recent highs above 1.73%, but they are substantially higher from levels below 1% earlier in 2021.

U.K. insurer Aviva agreed to sell its entire shareholding in Aviva Poland to German insurer Allianz for about $2.94 billion in cash.

