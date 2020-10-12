Financials Up As Stimulus, Election Worries Fade -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as investors' concerns about the delay in a second round of stimulus and the status of polls faded.

Initially, investors were concerned that a significant Democratic victory at the polls would hurt the stock market because of higher taxes, "but in the past two weeks this narrative has completely flipped, to the point where investors now view a Blue Wave as being a catalyst for a reflation trade: cyclicals and value stocks higher, a steeper yield curve, and a weaker U.S. dollar," said strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Chinese digital-finance giant Ant Group has deployed a novel approach to raise funds for its initial public offering, tapping individuals that use Alipay, its popular mobile app.

Investors are betting Spanish lender Banco Santander won't be able to make interest payments on a risky form of bank debt, but they are doing so by buying up the so-called Additional Tier 1 debt, in hopes that the bank will be forced to redeem the debt to avoid defaulting on the coupon payments.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1708ET