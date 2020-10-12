Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up As Stimulus, Election Worries Fade -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as investors' concerns about the delay in a second round of stimulus and the status of polls faded.

Initially, investors were concerned that a significant Democratic victory at the polls would hurt the stock market because of higher taxes, "but in the past two weeks this narrative has completely flipped, to the point where investors now view a Blue Wave as being a catalyst for a reflation trade: cyclicals and value stocks higher, a steeper yield curve, and a weaker U.S. dollar," said strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Chinese digital-finance giant Ant Group has deployed a novel approach to raise funds for its initial public offering, tapping individuals that use Alipay, its popular mobile app.

Investors are betting Spanish lender Banco Santander won't be able to make interest payments on a risky form of bank debt, but they are doing so by buying up the so-called Additional Tier 1 debt, in hopes that the bank will be forced to redeem the debt to avoid defaulting on the coupon payments.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1708ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.49% 1.6688 Delayed Quote.-54.58%
UBS GROUP AG 0.47% 10.675 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pWhite House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan -sources
RE
05:40pPortugal's draft 2021 budget raises investment, subsidies, in bid to return to growth
RE
05:20pSEIA SOLAR ENERGY INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION : Statement on White House Solar Tariff Proclamation
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Recovery Prospects -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up On Hopes For Apple-Related Plan Upgrades -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:11pTech Up As Investors Rotate Back Into Sector Ahead Of IPhone Launch -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:09pChina's washington embassy, responding to news that white house moving forward on three arms sales to taiwan, says 'china consistently and firmly opposes u.s. arms sales to taiwan'
RE
05:09pFinancials Up As Stimulus, Election Worries Fade -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : 5G iPhone Carries High Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group