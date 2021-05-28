Financials Up As Traders Hedge Bets On Yield View -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields and the stability of global markets.

Securities and Exchange Commission comments on special-purpose acquisition company warrants prompted a number of the "blank-check" companies to conduct reviews that led to delayed financial filings and then delisting warnings, The Wall Street Journal reported. The structure, which allowed startups and other companies to avoid hurdles associated with the conventional initial-public offering process, surged in popularity earlier this year but has drawn a backlash from investors in recent weeks.

