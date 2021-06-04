Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Financials Roundup

06/04/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell sharply after a weaker-than-expected May jobs report. Still, burgeoning inflation is expected to keep upward pressure on yields.

Two major U.S. banks, JPMorgan and Citigroup, said they will resume campaign donations from their political-action committees. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-21 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.18% 79.49 Delayed Quote.29.14%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 34756.39 Delayed Quote.13.05%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.16% 166.44 Delayed Quote.30.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pU.S. SEC ousts head of accounting watchdog, puts rest of board on notice
RE
05:54pAirlines press U.S. on refusal to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions
RE
05:53pMICROSOFT  : wins U.S. antitrust okay for $16 billion purchase of Nuance
RE
05:52pBrazil asks industry to save electricity as drought saps hydro power
RE
05:40pMexico's Interjet eyes deal with creditors within a year
RE
05:36pUtilities Down As Investors Hedge On Fed Policy View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pGlobal equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
RE
05:34pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pG7 nations 'just one millimeter' from historic tax deal
RE
05:32pGlobal equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2APPLE INC. : Global equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5U.S. job growth picks up, desperate employers boost wages to attract workers

HOT NEWS