Financials Up As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell sharply after a weaker-than-expected May jobs report. Still, burgeoning inflation is expected to keep upward pressure on yields.

Two major U.S. banks, JPMorgan and Citigroup, said they will resume campaign donations from their political-action committees.

06-04-21 1723ET