Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up As Treasury Markets Stabilize -- Financials Roundup

03/24/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as Treasury yields stabilized.

The financial sector has rallied in recent weeks as higher yields look set to boost profit margins on loans. Rapid shifts in the Treasury markets can destabilize other parts of the financial system, however, and that can hurt banks.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that he isn't concerned about the recent rise in long-term bond yields, saying they appear to reflect growing optimism about the economy's prospects.

Shares of Citigroup fell after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. banking giant expanded its business with embattled supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital despite repeated warnings internally not to do so because of reputational issues.

U.K. bank HSBC Holdings plans to hire 3,000 branchless bankers in China to search prosperous coastal cities for wealthy clients who need advice on insurance and investments.

In a sign that volatility is likely to persist, shares of some of the most actively traded stocks on the market, including videogame chain GameStop and electric-car maker Tesla, tumbled.

Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on the U.S. banking system to stable from negative to reflect the sector's improving operating environment and significant buildup of reserves.

Fund managers focusing on cryptocurrencies saw gains of 35% in February, according to an estimate from financial-services firm Eurekahedge.

Robinhood Markets, the popular securities-trading app, filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering that's sure to be closely followed on Wall Street. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.15% 423.7 End-of-day quote.12.01%
TESLA, INC. -4.82% 630.27 End-of-day quote.-10.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pTech Down As Rotation Activity Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:24pOil producer Ovintiv to sell Eagle Ford assets for $880 million
RE
05:23pFinancials Up As Treasury Markets Stabilize -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pConsumer Cos Down On Oil Spike, European Covid Case Counts -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:15pHealth Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:15pFed's Daly says U.S. economy 'long way' from goals
RE
05:14pIndustrials Up After Durable-Goods Orders Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:11p'He likes to be called Harry,' says prince's new boss at BetterUp
RE
05:09pSenior u.s. house democrat defazio urges usdot to deny permit for norse atlantic airline to operate in u.s. -statement
RE
05:07pSONY  : GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3Despite best efforts, the message is not getting through
4SONY CORPORATION : SONY : GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale
5Intel to spend $20 billion on U.S. chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ