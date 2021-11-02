Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up As Treasury Yields Slide -- Financials Roundup

11/02/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose but not by as much as the broad market after a slide for Treasury yields.

The yield on the two-year Treasury had its biggest drop since March 2020 ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday, as traders hedged themselves on the central bank's likely maneuvers.

Barclays' new chief executive, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, who replaced Jess Staley following the latter's sudden departure, is set to continue Mr. Staley's strategy of expanding the British bank's Wall Street presence.

Goldman Sachs Group named its largest-ever class of managing directors, with 643 employees taking the final step on the ladder before the coveted partnership. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 1736ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pU.S. steel executives favor carbon border adjustment to combat 'dirty' imports
RE
05:51pTinder owner's revenue forecast disappoints as COVID-19 hits Asia
RE
05:49pChesapeake Energy, Devon Energy top Wall Street forecasts as oil soars
RE
05:48pUtilities Flat As Treasury Yield Move Offset By COP26 Disappointment -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCARL ICAHN : Icahn's CVR moves forward with renewable fuel plans, eyes state incentives
RE
05:44pPrudential Financial profit beats estimates on life, annuity strength
RE
05:44pCommunications Services Flat As Traders Hedge On Growth Views -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Up On Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.22% to $1.1580 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3613 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results
4Pfizer expects 2021, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales to total at least $65 ..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

HOT NEWS