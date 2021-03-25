Financials Up As Yield On 10-Year Treasury Holds Above 1.6% -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note held above 1.6% and economic data boded well for loan growth.

The yield on the Treasury note, a benchmark for a range of bank loans, had disrupted global markets with its rapid ascent in recent weeks. Should it plateau at current levels, it could be a positive development for banks as it allows room for higher profit margins without further market disruption.

New weekly jobless applications fell to a post pandemic low.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the federal government can manage debt at current levels but fiscal-policy makers should seek to slow its growth once the economy grows stronger.

