Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up As Yield On 10-Year Treasury Holds Above 1.6% -- Financials Roundup

03/25/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note held above 1.6% and economic data boded well for loan growth.

The yield on the Treasury note, a benchmark for a range of bank loans, had disrupted global markets with its rapid ascent in recent weeks. Should it plateau at current levels, it could be a positive development for banks as it allows room for higher profit margins without further market disruption.

New weekly jobless applications fell to a post pandemic low.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the federal government can manage debt at current levels but fiscal-policy makers should seek to slow its growth once the economy grows stronger. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 1712ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Stabilize -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pCommunications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pSuez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
RE
05:17pTech Up After Strong Economic Data Sparks Rotation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pSen. Cruz Introduces Bill to Ensure Access to Liquefied Natural Gas Transported by Rail
PU
05:15pSens. Cruz, Inhofe, Capito, Kennedy, Cramer Introduce the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act
PU
05:15pBANK OF KOREA  : Consumer Survey for March 2021
PU
05:14pIMF Raises South Korea's 2021 Growth Forecast
DJ
05:13pFinancials Up As Yield On 10-Year Treasury Holds Above 1.6% -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:12pKOSS  : GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
3Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
4Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action
5SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ