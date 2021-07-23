Log in
Financials Up As Yields Rebound, Amex Posts Earnings -- Financials Roundup

07/23/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields and global stocks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed below 1.3% on a volatile week, settling roughly halfway between 2020 lows and 2021 highs. Investors are trying to ascertain whether economic growth will be sustained despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Major U.S. stock indexes, including the Standard & Poor's 500, closed at fresh record highs.

Shares of credit-card lender American Express rose as a rebound in travel and shopping activity boosted spending, and as more customers signed up for premium cards. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1709ET

