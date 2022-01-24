Financials Up In Volatile Session, Amid Wavering Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose in a highly volatile session, as global markets were rattled by a flight from risk.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 entered correction territory, falling by more than 10% from its recent peak, as markets worldwide came to terms with the Federal Reserve's pivot to a more restrictive monetary policy.

In one promising sign for stock bulls, the CBOE volatility index, known as the VIX, or "fear gauge," was surprisingly quiet Monday, indicating that institutional investors were not clamoring to protect stock portfolios against further declines, according to a research note from brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald.

