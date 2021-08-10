Financials Up On Infrastructure Bill -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders bet the passage of an infrastructure bill would benefit the sector.

A recent bounce for the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is a significant sign of upward momentum on long-term charts, said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Securities, in a note to clients.

Progressive opposition to the reappointment of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is endangering his chances, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Wells Fargo said Charles Noski had stepped down as chairman of its board of directors and will be succeeded by Steven Black, a former JPMorgan Chase executive who joined the board last year.

Tether Holdings released the most detailed version yet of the assets backing its widely used "stablecoin" digital currency, tether, revealing that it holds billions of dollars of short-term debt known as commercial paper.

